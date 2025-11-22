Fagrie Lakay reminds Bafana Bafana of his quality with Man‑of‑the‑Match heroics to power Ceramica Cleopatra further clear in the Egyptian Premier League title race
Ceramica setting the pace in the league
Ceramica Cleopatra tightened their grip on the Egyptian Premier League summit with a commanding 2‑0 victory over Pharco on Saturday, 22 November, opening up a six‑point cushion over perennial giants Al Ahly.
The result not only marked their fifth consecutive win but also underscored the influence of South Africa’s Fagrie Lakay, who walked away with the Man‑of‑the‑Match accolade. The 28‑year‑old forward capped off a dominant team performance by netting the decisive second goal, sealing maximum points for the visitors and reinforcing Cleopatra’s growing reputation as the league’s pace‑setters.
After spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Ceramica Cleopatra from Pyramids, the club wasted little time in making the arrangement permanent. Lakay’s consistency across 28 appearances last season convinced the current league leaders to secure his services, and the South African forward has since justified that decision with a string of influential displays.
In the current campaign, he has already featured in 12 of the opening 13 league fixtures, contributing two goals and two assists. His impact has not only reinforced Cleopatra’s attacking depth but also highlighted the value of their investment, as Lakay continues to grow into a pivotal figure in their title push.
Lakay raising his hand for Bafana inclusion?
With Lakay continuing to showcase his quality in Egypt, the 28‑year‑old forward will no doubt be eager to translate his club form into international recognition. His performances have steadily built a case for inclusion, and the timing could not be more significant.
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is preparing to unveil his preliminary squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in December, and Lakay will be hoping his consistency abroad has not gone unnoticed. For a player once considered on the fringes of Bafana Bafana, this could be the perfect opportunity to remind the national setup of his value and reignite his international career.
What comes next?
What lies ahead for Lakay is not only about maintaining his momentum but about proving he can sustain it against the toughest tests still to come. With Cleopatra chasing a historic league triumph, Lakay’s role will grow heavier as the season deepens and pressure mounts in high‑stakes fixtures.
Beyond Egypt, his performances could spark renewed interest from clubs across Africa and even Europe, opening doors to a bigger stage. For South African football, his journey represents more than personal success, it’s a reminder of the talent pipeline abroad and the potential impact returning stars can have on the domestic game.