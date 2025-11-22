Fagrie Lakay reminds Bafana Bafana of his quality with Man‑of‑the‑Match heroics to power Ceramica Cleopatra further clear in the Egyptian Premier League title race

Ceramica Cleopatra tightened their grip on the Egyptian Premier League summit with a commanding 2‑0 victory over Pharco on Saturday, 22 November, opening up a six‑point cushion over perennial giants Al Ahly.

The result not only marked their fifth consecutive win but also underscored the influence of South Africa’s Fagrie Lakay, who walked away with the Man‑of‑the‑Match accolade. The 28‑year‑old forward capped off a dominant team performance by netting the decisive second goal, sealing maximum points for the visitors and reinforcing Cleopatra’s growing reputation as the league’s pace‑setters.