EXCLUSIVE: Free-agent Khama Billiat sparks interest from three PSL clubs including top Gauteng team after returning to South Africa as ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach seeks reunion with former Mamelodi Sundowns star ahead of January transfer window
GOAL has exclusively been informed that three Premier Soccer League clubs have expressed their interest in the player nicknamed Khamaldinho.
- Billiat could return to PSL
- Three local clubs keen to sign Khamaldinho
- Khama is currently a free agent