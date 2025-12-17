EXCLUSIVE: COSAFA Cup-winning Angola coach explains why Bafana Bafana are 'favourites' against Palancas Negras and backs Hugo Broos' side to 'reach AFCON final'

On Wednesday night, Hugo Broos' men left for Morocco to compete with 24 teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) crown.

South Africa are in Group B of the biennial competition alongside Egypt, who are among the favourites having initially won the title seven times, Angola and Zimbabwe.

The first game for Bafana Bafana will be on Monday against Palancas Negras before tackling the Pharaohs four days later. The final pool outing will be with the Warriors on December 29th.

In the 2023 edition in the Ivory Coast, South Africa defied the odds to win bronze, explaining why they have been tipped to push for their second title in the country's history.

Young Africans coach Pedro Goncalves has shared his thoughts on the match between his former team, Angola, and South Africa.