EXCLUSIVE: Bafana Bafana forward Cassius Mailula opens up on Wydad AC's struggles and scoring crucial goal 'during such a challenging period for the club' led by Rhulani Mokwena
The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker spoke exclusively to GOAL about life in Morocco after opening his scoring account in the North African country.
- Mailula scored first goal for Wydad
- Wydad rose to fifth position in league
- Team aims for silverware and continental qualification