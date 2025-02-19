Lucas Ribeiro and Relebohile Mofokeng, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

EXCL: 'Facing Orlando Pirates isn’t ideal but I’d welcome it, It’ll be a huge clash' – Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mngomeni on potential Caf Champions League last-eight draw against Bucs

Mamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeaguePremier Soccer LeagueMarumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMarumo GallantsLamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando PiratesLamontville Golden ArrowsOrlando PiratesT. Mngomeni

As the Caf Champions League draw nears, the prospect of Orlando Pirates facing Mamelodi Sundowns is one that excites some while scaring others.

  • Caf Champions League draw nears
  • All-SA quarterfinal remains possible
  • Boost for national team stars
