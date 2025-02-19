EXCL: 'Facing Orlando Pirates isn’t ideal but I’d welcome it, It’ll be a huge clash' – Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mngomeni on potential Caf Champions League last-eight draw against Bucs
As the Caf Champions League draw nears, the prospect of Orlando Pirates facing Mamelodi Sundowns is one that excites some while scaring others.
- Caf Champions League draw nears
- All-SA quarterfinal remains possible
- Boost for national team stars