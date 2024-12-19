EXCL: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star urges Kaizer Chiefs to be patient with Nasreddine Nabi as he believes coach will 'bring back glory days' at Amakhosi - 'He is putting things together'
The Glamour Boys are finding it hard to secure wins, with some surprising outcomes along the way that have placed significant pressure on Nabi.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ramagalela believes in Nabi
- He says the coach will change Chiefs' fortunes
- Amakhosi have not been doing well