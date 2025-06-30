Ex-SA international gives Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs no PSL chance against Mamelodi Sundowns 'for six, seven years' - 'Until they get it in their thick skulls that they need to invest' Premier Soccer League Mamelodi Sundowns FC Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates

The Soweto giants are struggling to deliver in the South African top flight football as opposed to Masandawana who have been dominating the local scene.