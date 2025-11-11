Ex-PSL coach explains why Hugo Broos 'will be difficult to replace' as Bafana Bafana tactician and asserts 'it's going to be a loss for your country'
Can SA get a better replacement for Broos?
Controversial former Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael has stated that South Africa will find it hard to replace Hugo Broos as the national team head coach.
The Belgian has made it clear that he intends to retire after the World Cup finals with Bafana Bafana. With this in mind, the question of who is capable of taking over from him has emerged.
Now, Eymael has said Broos' exit will be a loss for South Africa because of what he has achieved.
Difficult to replace
"You can only criticise a coach if he is not delivering. It's his last job; he wants to retire after the World Cup. It's going to be a loss for your country because he is doing really well," Eymael, who recently parted ways with Chippa United, told KickOff.
“He will be difficult to replace. Taking after him will be a huge responsibility," he added.
Criticism questioned
Given what Broos has managed to achieve with Bafana, Eymael has wondered why some still criticise the former Cameroon head coach.
"Broos has managed to make the national team perform better, but he is still criticised," Eymael added.
"Since he took over the national team, most comments directed at him are critical. You can never please everybody. We all know what he did for Cameroon; he is very experienced," the former Young Africans SC head coach continued.
"Broos is a guy with his own ideas. He told me one time, 'I prefer to die with my ideas than to die with somebody else's’.
"He can look a bit stubborn, but he knows what he's doing; he knows what he wants for your national team. He doesn't please a lot of people. He speaks very frankly; he speaks his mind."
Are Broos' critics right?
Although Broos has attracted criticism because of his selection of players, Eymael has argued that what the Belgian is doing is good because he is independent-minded.
Critics have always pointed out that Broos overrelies on Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and, to some extent, Orlando Pirates.
In most cases, he has overlooked Kaizer Chiefs players and said that this is because the Amakhosi's performance have been poor.
Broos' stance on Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been doing well for Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, has also attracted criticism.
"At the end of the day, I don't know how many people in South Africa who are like coaches and have their own opinion, their own habits, and their own team selection," Eymael said.
“So, it's difficult because he doesn't select you just because you are playing for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, or Pyramids FC of Egypt."
What lies ahead for Broos?
During the upcoming FIFA international break, South Africa will play Zambia in a friendly game.
Then, he will start focusing on the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals that will start in December 2025 and end in January 2026 in Morocco.
Next year, his full focus will be on the 2026 World Cup finals, which South Africa qualified for after facing numerous challenges in the qualifiers.