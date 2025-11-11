Ex-PSL coach explains why Hugo Broos 'will be difficult to replace' as Bafana Bafana tactician and asserts 'it's going to be a loss for your country'

Given what Broos has managed to achieve with Bafana, Eymael has wondered why some still criticise the former Cameroon head coach.

"Broos has managed to make the national team perform better, but he is still criticised," Eymael added.

"Since he took over the national team, most comments directed at him are critical. You can never please everybody. We all know what he did for Cameroon; he is very experienced," the former Young Africans SC head coach continued.

"Broos is a guy with his own ideas. He told me one time, 'I prefer to die with my ideas than to die with somebody else's’.

"He can look a bit stubborn, but he knows what he's doing; he knows what he wants for your national team. He doesn't please a lot of people. He speaks very frankly; he speaks his mind."