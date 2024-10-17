Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Memela believes Bucs wonderkid Mofokeng 'can play for teams like Barcelona or Real Madrid'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKnockout CupR. MofokengOrlando Pirates vs Magesi FCMagesi FC

The Pirates youngster, who has taken the PSL by storm since last season, has been tipped for greater heights by an ex-Bucs star.

  • Mofokeng has taken the PSL by storm
  • Youngster has been managed well by Riveiro
  • Ex-Bucs star believes Mofokeng can play at highest level
