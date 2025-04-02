Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Ex-Moroka Swallows coach adamant celebrating Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng 'shows how Mzansi is starved' & promises he 'could fix and turn things around' at Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyR. MofokengPolokwane City vs Orlando PiratesPolokwane CityOrlando Pirates

The Portuguese believes the country should work harder to unveil other talents and promises to make Amakhosi a top dog again if he gets a chance.

  • Mofokeng is currently getting plaudits for his exploits
  • He has been delivering for club and country
  • Former Swallows coach makes bold claims
