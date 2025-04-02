Ex-Moroka Swallows coach adamant celebrating Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng 'shows how Mzansi is starved' & promises he 'could fix and turn things around' at Kaizer Chiefs
The Portuguese believes the country should work harder to unveil other talents and promises to make Amakhosi a top dog again if he gets a chance.
- Mofokeng is currently getting plaudits for his exploits
- He has been delivering for club and country
- Former Swallows coach makes bold claims