Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach PSL reveals how teams will frustrate Bucs 'it will lead to a lot of questions' but Bucs 'have really refined their attacking play'
Pirates cautioned
Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has warned that Premier Soccer League teams have decoded Orlando Pirates' winning strategy and have come up with a counter-strategy.
The former Sundowns coach has said the Bucs' rivals are ready to deploy the tactics when the season resumes after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
'Teams are going to sit back'
"That efficiency, sometimes if it dries up – you must rely on how much creativity. How much do you really force the opponents to make mistakes? Because it is a different story to play on transition, and it is a different story when you have to break down the low blocks," Mngqithi said, as per SABC Sports.
"I can guarantee from what they have done in the first half of the season, a lot of teams are going to sit back in the second half, and when they sit back, it leads to a lot of questions.
"At the moment, I think they have created a lot of goals on transition."
New players to help
Although the 54-year-old tactician believes Bucs' tactics have been exposed, he has pointed out the advantage the Sea Robbers have and the exact players that can help.
"I think what is more fascinating with this Pirates team, which surprises a lot of people, is that they are just efficient," he said.
"And sometimes that dries up because when you look at the excuses sometimes - you say they don't create as many chances and they rely on the mistakes of the opponents, but they are able to punish most of those mistakes this season, which in the past they would miss a lot, maybe because they don't create as many chances.
"But this season I think the inclusion of players like [Tshepang] Moremi and [Oswin] Appollis has really refined their attacking play, and we know what they are capable of," Mngqithi continued.
Pirates beat Mngqithi
Mngqithi last met with the Buccaneers in the Carling Black Label Cup, and his All-Stars side was beaten. According to him, the exhibition tournament is a good one, as it gives players a chance to showcase their talents.
"I think there are many positives in the concept in itself; it opens opportunities for youngsters to play with the senior players.
"The only thing that I think can be improved in that regard - the rule of having five youngsters on the pitch is a good rule; I don't have a problem with that, but I think it is right to have a line-up that is already up there - where you cannot decide on which youngsters you want to start with.
"Because, if maybe the voting is about six senior players to be on the pitch, then the other five youngsters, the coach is given a chance to make that choice for, I think it will influence the game better."
There is a palpable belief that the Soweto giants are capable of winning the PSL race this time around.
Blessing in disguise?
Their elimination from CAF Champions League could be a blessing in disguise, as their energy will now be focused solely on domestic competitions. They have already bagged the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, and this is expected to boost their morale when the season resumes.
The Sea Robbers top the PSL standings with 28 points, two more than defending PSL champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.
Whether they are capable of keeping the position at the summit of the standings to the end is a question that can only be answered by time.