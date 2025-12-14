Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach PSL reveals how teams will frustrate Bucs 'it will lead to a lot of questions' but Bucs 'have really refined their attacking play'

Mngqithi last met with the Buccaneers in the Carling Black Label Cup, and his All-Stars side was beaten. According to him, the exhibition tournament is a good one, as it gives players a chance to showcase their talents.

"I think there are many positives in the concept in itself; it opens opportunities for youngsters to play with the senior players.

"The only thing that I think can be improved in that regard - the rule of having five youngsters on the pitch is a good rule; I don't have a problem with that, but I think it is right to have a line-up that is already up there - where you cannot decide on which youngsters you want to start with.

"Because, if maybe the voting is about six senior players to be on the pitch, then the other five youngsters, the coach is given a chance to make that choice for, I think it will influence the game better."

There is a palpable belief that the Soweto giants are capable of winning the PSL race this time around.