Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach continues to raid Royal AM as Golden Arrows sign two players after snapping up former Orlando Pirates captain from troubled KZN club
Abafana Bes’Thende are on a signing spree and have targeted free agents, who are leaving the relegated Thwihli Thwahla.
- Arrows sign more from Royal AM
- Royal AM players move as free agents
- Some have joined Sekhukhune United and Richards Bay
