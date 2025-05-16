Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward explains why Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro should win PSL Player of the Season over Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng - 'He is a bit experienced and consistent'

The retired forward has pointed out the factors that favour the Masandawana attacker over the Bafana Bafana youngster.

  • Mofokeng and Ribeiro top candidates for the award
  • Ribeiro backed by his coach to win
  • Ribeiro also chasing Golden Boot award
