Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender wants Bobby & Jessica Motaung to be 'given the full responsibility of running the club' as he insists the pair can bring back glory days - 'They will make exceptional changes'
A former Amakhosi star shares his thoughts on what the Soweto giants need to do to return to their former glory.
- Chiefs need consistent leadership stability
- Nabi requires support and players
- Trophy drought raising serious concerns