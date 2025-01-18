Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr, Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby MotaungBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender wants Bobby & Jessica Motaung to be 'given the full responsibility of running the club' as he insists the pair can bring back glory days - 'They will make exceptional changes'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedLamontville Golden Arrows

A former Amakhosi star shares his thoughts on what the Soweto giants need to do to return to their former glory.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs need consistent leadership stability
  • Nabi requires support and players
  • Trophy drought raising serious concerns
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱