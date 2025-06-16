Ex-Kaizer Chiefs attacker gives Mamelodi Sundowns no chance in Fifa Club World Cup - 'Masandawana are good in continental football... cracks are starting & they will get a hiding in US'
The Premier Soccer League champions are in North America to dine with the big boys in the global competition.
- Sundowns are chasing CWC trophy
- They are representing Africa alongside Al Ahly, Esperance & Wydad AC
- Ex-Chiefs players not convinced Miguel's men will deliver