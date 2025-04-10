Ex-Amakhosi striker makes bold claim - 'Fans forced Kaizer Chiefs to employ Nasreddine Nabi, but if he was from here in South Africa, he would be long gone'
The retired striker questions why the club has kept the Tunisian coach this long even when the team is performing dismally.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Claims Ntseki and Zwane better than Nabi
- Wants Amakhosi legend appointed to technical bench
- Places blame for poor run on Nabi
🟢📱