Revealed: Why Everton have been left 'baffled' by Man Utd's potential €70m Leny Yoro deal after rejecting Jarrad Branthwaite transfer offers Manchester UnitedEvertonJarrad BranthwaiteTransfersLille

Manchester United's move to sign Lille's Leny Yoro has surprised figures at Everton, after the Toffees rejected two offers for Jarrad Branthwaite.