Amid talk of Monnapule Saleng’s future at Orlando Pirates, reports suggest the Buccaneers may have already lined up his potential replacement.

Orlando Pirates are aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of a demanding 2025-26 season, competing in five competitions.

Reports suggest recently released Tshepang Moremi, formerly of AmaZulu, is set to join the Buccaneers as a potential replacement for Monnapule Saleng, who has had a frustrating spell at the club.

GOAL explores fan reactions on social media following the news of Moremi possibly stepping in for Saleng.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱