'Even if Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Maseko, and others were still at SuperSport United, they wouldn't win anything! Mamelodi Sundowns made them best players, Stan Matthews killed Matsatsantsa because he loves money too much' - Fans

South African football fans responded to Matsatsantsa's boss after his comments regarding his previous players who are now with Downs.

SuperSport United's CEO Stan Matthews asserted that the Spartans would still be performing well if they had not offloaded most of their players to Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the past few seasons, Matsatsantsa sold players for considerable sums to Sundowns and allowed several key players to move to other teams in different leagues.

Following Matthews' claim, supporters expressed their opinions on the situation and argued the Matsatsantsa chief's statement.

Here, GOAL presents some of the notable reactions shared by fans on social media.