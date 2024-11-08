Esteghlal FC legend backs embattled Pitso Mosimane after losing start to life in Iran - 'You can see improvement'

EsteghlalMichael MadyiraEsteghlal FC legend backs embattled Pitso Mosimane after losing start to life in Iran - 'You can see improvement'South AfricaP. MosimaneEsteghlal vs Mes RafsanjanEsteghlalMes Rafsanjan1. DivisionPremier Soccer LeagueMarumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMarumo GallantsMamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupThe former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has failed to guide his new Iranian club to victory and that has put pressure on him.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMosimane recently joined Esteghlal But he has lost his first three games in charge A former Esteghlal player backs Mosimane Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below