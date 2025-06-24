Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea Fifa Club World Cup Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the Red and Yellow's must-win game against the English Premier League side on Wednesday morning.

Elias Mokwana's Esperance Sportive de Tunis hope to defeat Chelsea in the Fifa Club World Cup Group D's fixture to get into the next phase of the global competition.

Both teams have a win from their initial two games, but the English side have a superior goal difference, which gives them a slight advantage.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Esperance and the Blues, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.