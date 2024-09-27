'We all make mistakes' - Enzo Maresca makes Ben Chilwell admission after bringing Chelsea vice-captain in from the cold against Barrow in the Carabao Cup
Enzo Maresca almost admitted to his mistake of exiling Ben Chilwell as the Chelsea vice-captain is set for a new lease of life at Stamford Bridge.
- Chilwell was asked to find a new club in the summer
- The full-back was even barred from first team training
- Was brought back into action against Barrow