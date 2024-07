England boss Gareth Southgate ranks Euro 2024 semi-final triumph over Netherlands among his list of achievements as he hails Bukayo Saka & Phil Foden EnglandGareth SouthgateNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean Championship

Gareth Southgate hailed Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden after guiding England to their first major international tournament final on foreign soil.