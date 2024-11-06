Emile Witbooi, Relebohile Mofokeng and the six South African wonderkids who had trials with EPL teams & other major European clubs

A few local young footballers have been making moves to European teams lately, and some are being assessed by top teams in the EPL.

The passion for football continues to grow in South Africa and if there is one thing we can all agree on, it is that Mzansi has and will always produce talented footballers.

Recently, plenty of SA youngsters have been attracting interest from European clubs and some even went to do trials at some of the big teams.

But more interestingly, there have been several of the local aspiring footballers who have got a chance of trialing in the English Premier League, one of the biggest leagues in the world.

Here, GOAL looks at a few who had a chance to try their luck in major European clubs and where they are now.