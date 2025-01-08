EFL fires back at Mikel Arteta over perplexing criticism of Carabao Cup match ball following Arsenal's damaging semi-final first leg defeat to Newcastle
EFL has fired back at Mikel Arteta with a strong-worded statement after a perplexing criticism of the Carabao Cup match ball by the Arsenal manager.
- The Gunners went down 2-0 against Newcastle
- Arteta criticised Carabao Cup's match ball
- EFL released a statement to counter his claims