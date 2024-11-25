'Feel a bit of a b*llend' - Ed Sheeran apologises for barging in on Ruben Amorim Sky Sports post-match interview as popstar & Ipswich shareholder insists he 'didn't realise' new Man Utd boss was speaking R. Amorim Manchester United Ipswich vs Manchester United Ipswich Premier League

Ed Sheeran has issued an apology after gatecrashing a live television interview with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim after the draw at Ipswich.