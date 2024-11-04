Double blow! Two key players ruled out of Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay clash as Soweto giants reveal approach for PSL encounter
The Buccaneers will look to continue their unbeaten league run as they face the Natal Rich Boys who are seeking revenge for their September defeat.
- Pirates aim to extend winning league streak
- Two players to miss Bucs' clash with Richards Bay
- Truter’s unexpected tactics anticipated by Jacobs