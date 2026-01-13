Done Deal! Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's club beats Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns to signing of Puso Dithejane

Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have been beaten to the signature of exciting Rockets creative attacker Puso Dithejane.

The Premier Soccer League duo has been targeting the 21-year-old South African attacker to help strengthen their respective squads.

Since his unceremonious exit from Kaizer Chiefs three seasons ago, Dithejane has been rapidly developing, as seen in the 15 games he has already played before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break. He managed to find the back of the net four times and provided six assists in the process.

The four strikes were in 12 PSL games, with as many assists coming in the competition as well, which have seen Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire get his signature.