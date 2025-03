Mamelodi Sundowns failed to extend their winning run following their stalemate at Golden Arrows on Wednesday night.

Miguel Cardoso and his side dropped two points after being held by former Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi in his first game back at Abafana Bes'thende.

The draw means Orlando Pirates have cut the deficit to 16 points behind with four games in hand.

Keanan Phillips, who scored for Mngqithi’s side, was also responsible for conceding a penalty that Lucas Ribeiro calmly converted with a Panenka.

