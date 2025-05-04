Does Nasreddine Nabi deserve to keep his job as Kaizer Chiefs' head coach amid a below-par debut PSL season?

The Tunisian is enduring a tough time in his first season in charge of Amakhosi.

Nasreddine Nabi is coming under increasing pressure at Kaizer Chiefs, with his team’s form continuing to deteriorate.

Amakhosi's 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday was the club’s 12th in this season alone.

This wretched run of form means Amakhosi are in danger of missing out on the top-eight finish for the second season running.

At the moment, the Glamour Boys are sitting in ninth spot with 30 points from 26 matches, with just two matches remaining before the curtain comes down on the current PSL campaign.

Although Chiefs have an opportunity to end the season with silverware as they are in the final of the Nedbank Cup, many of their supporters are not pleased with their league position.

Despite the former Young Africans coach arriving as a fan favourite, questions are now being asked whether he is still the right man to take the club forward beyond the ongoing season.

Here, GOAL unpacks some of the concerns the Chiefs bosses, who are responsible for the decision to keep or sack Nabi, would likely be having when assessing his performance at the end of the campaign.