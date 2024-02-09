Does Christian Pulisic speak Italian yet? USMNT star reveals whether language barrier has been broken down at AC Milan

Chris Burton
Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2023-24Getty Images
Christian PulisicUSAAC MilanSerie A

Christian Pulisic is not yet fluent in Italian, but the USMNT star claims to be able to “understand what the coaches are saying” at AC Milan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • American left Chelsea for San Siro
  • Has previously spent time in Germany
  • Enjoying productive debut campaign

Editors' Picks