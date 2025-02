The former Orlando Pirates star is now in Morocco where he has been reunited with his ex-Masandawana coach.

Thembinkosi was earlier this week unveiled as a Wydad Casablanca player, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

He was signed by Rhulani Mokwena, a staunch admirer of the midfielder who previously signed him at Masandawana.

But Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo is not convinced by this move and questioning this transfer has triggered responses from fans.

GOAL takes a look at what the supporters have been saying about Khumalo's remarks.