Do Wrexham even want to be promoted?! Red Dragons' Championship dream fades as Arthur Okwonko errors seal defeat to Stevenage Wrexham A. Okonkwo Wrexham vs Stevenage Stevenage League One

Wrexham suffered their first home defeat of the League One season as Stevenage capitalised on two Arthur Okonkwo errors in a shock 3-2 win.