Managers around the globe must juggle between settling on an established starting XI and making tweaks when legs are tired or there's a tactical need for it.

Since the 3-1 defeat to Babina Noko, too much of Kaze and Ben Youssef's team selections have looked reactionary and knee-jerk. They opted for a 3-4-3 against Marumo Gallants with Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross in defence and Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Siphesihle Ndlovu as the midfield anchors. Khanyisa Mayo led the line, supported and assisted by Ashley du Preez and Gaston Sirino, who missed a penalty. 1-1 draw.

Against AmaZulu, they reverted to a 4-2-3-1, introducing Nkosingiphile Ngcobo at the expense of Siphesihle Ndlovu in midfield, while Paseka Mako was the odd one out in defence. Another 1-1 draw with an almost totally new-look attack comprising Glody Lilepo, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi and Mayo up top. Lilepo missed a penalty.

Chiefs made ZERO outfield changes for their Carling Knockout clash with Stellenbosch in Cape Town, with the only alteration seeing Fiacre Ntwari in between the sticks instead of Brandon Petersen. They produced another indifferent performance, drawing 0-0 and losing 5-4 on penalties.

Petersen returned against Siwelele, wearing the captain's armband. Aden McCarthy came in at left back, Thabo Cele displaced Ngcobo in midfield, while Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba and Etiosa Ighodaro came into yet another brand new attacking combination alongside Mdu Shabalala. Another 0-0 stalemate.

If it wasn't obvious before, it is now. If the technical staff keep making changes, they'll continue to get incoherent, stodgy displays from their players.