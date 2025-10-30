Do Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze know their best starting XI amid Kaizer Chiefs' recent struggles in the Premier Soccer League?
The honeymoon period never materialised
New-manager bounce is a frequent phenomenon in elite football, but Kaizer Chiefs didn't experience this when Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi was eventually relieved of his duties in early October. It feels like a long time ago that the Glamour Boys chalked up four wins and a draw from their opening five league matches this term, including a creditable 0-0 stalemate with champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs last won a top-flight match on 30 August, a narrow 1-0 success over Golden Arrows. Since then, they've played four league matches, drawing three and losing at home to Sekhukhune. It's not quite time for the alarm bells to sound, Chiefs are only five points adrift of leaders Sundowns with a game in hand, but recent results point to an old issue resurfacing.
Too many cooks spoil the broth?
Nobody can accuse the Chiefs recruitment team of sitting on their hands in the recent transfer window. In came several new faces, notably three strikers in the shape of Flavio Silva, Etiosa Ighodaro and Khanyisa Mayo on loan. They also finally wrapped up a deal for long-standing winger target Asanele Velebayi, although the 22-year-old is yet to debut after a contractual dispute.
On paper, Chiefs have plenty of firepower and some of the underlying numbers back that up. They currently top the table for shots on target per match with 6.2. However, their tally of eight goals scored has them at ninth in the Betway Premiership for that metric. Clearly, their finishing needs more work than their ability to fashion opportunities to shoot. It's an old problem rearing its ugly head yet again.
Chopping and changing doesn't help with cohesion
Managers around the globe must juggle between settling on an established starting XI and making tweaks when legs are tired or there's a tactical need for it.
Since the 3-1 defeat to Babina Noko, too much of Kaze and Ben Youssef's team selections have looked reactionary and knee-jerk. They opted for a 3-4-3 against Marumo Gallants with Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross in defence and Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Siphesihle Ndlovu as the midfield anchors. Khanyisa Mayo led the line, supported and assisted by Ashley du Preez and Gaston Sirino, who missed a penalty. 1-1 draw.
Against AmaZulu, they reverted to a 4-2-3-1, introducing Nkosingiphile Ngcobo at the expense of Siphesihle Ndlovu in midfield, while Paseka Mako was the odd one out in defence. Another 1-1 draw with an almost totally new-look attack comprising Glody Lilepo, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi and Mayo up top. Lilepo missed a penalty.
Chiefs made ZERO outfield changes for their Carling Knockout clash with Stellenbosch in Cape Town, with the only alteration seeing Fiacre Ntwari in between the sticks instead of Brandon Petersen. They produced another indifferent performance, drawing 0-0 and losing 5-4 on penalties.
Petersen returned against Siwelele, wearing the captain's armband. Aden McCarthy came in at left back, Thabo Cele displaced Ngcobo in midfield, while Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba and Etiosa Ighodaro came into yet another brand new attacking combination alongside Mdu Shabalala. Another 0-0 stalemate.
If it wasn't obvious before, it is now. If the technical staff keep making changes, they'll continue to get incoherent, stodgy displays from their players.
One defensive injury away from a full-blown crisis
The board was quick to pull the trigger on several attacking signings, but where was that energy in the defensive department? Sure, new full-backs Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako and Nkanyiso Shinga arrived, but the lack of depth in central defence is a concern. 23-year-old Rushwin Dortley has been out since March after surgery, while Given Msimango hasn't played a first-team match since April and he only made eight league appearances in 2024-2025.
The staff knew this and did little to address it. If either Inacio Miguel or Zitha Kwinika pick up long-term issues, Aden McCarthy is the next option. Beyond him, the club will be digging into its youth reserves.
Kaizer Chiefs face a familiar face next
A tough trip to Durban City is next on the horizon for Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef and their charges. Coached by ex-Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt, City have four wins from their opening 10 games and can leapfrog Chiefs with a win on Friday. 61-year-old Hunt, who miraculously steered Bidvest Wits to the league crown in 2017, will be desperate to get one over his old club. Not many would be surprised if he did just that, and Chiefs will need to be wary of his tricks on Halloween.
Kickoff at Moses Mabhida is 19:30 on Friday, 31 October.
Trick or treat?
Three points against Durban City would be a welcome result for Chiefs after going winless in four consecutive league outings. However, another failure to pick up three points will reinforce their struggles as they remain in managerial limbo.
If Chiefs have designs on the title itself, and their fanbase demands they do, they need to settle on an attacking line up that has time to gel and finally start sticking away the chances they create.