Do Bafana Bafana have what it takes to finish perfect and seal unbeaten Africa Cup of Nations Qualification in Cape Town?

The South Africans topped Group K after their Uganda victory, but the challenge now is to keep their unbeaten Afcon qualifying streak alive.

Bafana Bafana headed into matchday five knowing their ticket to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was already secured, thanks to South Sudan’s stunning 3-2 victory over Congo a day before.

However, Hugo Broos’ men refused to let qualification distract them from their mission. Facing Uganda, their focus remained unwavering as they aimed to claim victory and strengthen their grip on the top spot in Group K. With a clinical 2-0 win, thanks to goals from substitutes Thapelo Morena and Patrick Maswanganyi, the South Africans extended their unbeaten run, proving their determination to dominate the qualification stage.

Here, GOAL examines the influence of Morena and Maswanganyi, who have stepped up amid debates about filling injured Themba Zwane’s void, and the team’s final task in Cape Town.

