Do Bafana Bafana have enough clinical firepower in their arsenal to win the 2025 AFCON?

Bafana Bafana's march to the 2023 AFCON semi-finals was built on a bedrock of defensive solidity and stubbornness.

Hugo Broos' men are also good at hogging possession of the ball for long periods, and ceding possession when they'd like to spring counters.

However, there is a belief that there's not quite enough clinical firepower in their attack to propel them all the way to glory in Morocco at the 2025 AFCON, where they open up their campaign on 22 December against Angola.

Here, GOAL crunches the numbers and ponders whether Bafana are a bit light on reliable goal-getters by looking at every single attacking option in the squad.

With no obvious standout goal-scorer, it might well be the case that the total of this squad is greater than the sum of its parts.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱