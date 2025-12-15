+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa, Bafana BafanaBackpage
James Freemantle

Do Bafana Bafana have enough clinical firepower in their arsenal to win the 2025 AFCON?

Bafana's recent success has been built on the back of solid defensive performances. However, there are minor concerns about whether coach Broos has enough prolific match-winners in his squad to go all the way in Morocco.

Bafana Bafana's march to the 2023 AFCON semi-finals was built on a bedrock of defensive solidity and stubbornness.

Hugo Broos' men are also good at hogging possession of the ball for long periods, and ceding possession when they'd like to spring counters.

However, there is a belief that there's not quite enough clinical firepower in their attack to propel them all the way to glory in Morocco at the 2025 AFCON, where they open up their campaign on 22 December against Angola. 

Here, GOAL crunches the numbers and ponders whether Bafana are a bit light on reliable goal-getters by looking at every single attacking option in the squad.

With no obvious standout goal-scorer, it might well be the case that the total of this squad is greater than the sum of its parts. 

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Oswin Appollis

    Arguably the country's in-form wide attacker, the 24-year-old Orlando Pirates man has a respectable return of two goals and three assists from 12 league matches this season. 

    He'll need targets, however, as his first instinct is to create rather than finish. Five goals from 19 caps, however, indicates that he enjoys playing in his country's colours and could be one of the major threats in Morocco.

  • Mohau Nkota, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Mohau Nkota

    21-year-old Nkota made the bold leap from Orlando Pirates to Al Ettifaq and seems to be enjoying his new surroundings. His output level has been similar to that of Appollis, with two goals and two assists from nine Saudi Pro League outings. 

    He's not knocking the lights out, but he's a great support act, weighing in with chance-creation and finishing. 

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Sipho Mbule

    A tally of zero goals and zero assists in 15 appearances for Orlando Pirates isn’t good enough for a No 10 and simply has to get better.

    He hasn’t scored or assisted in any of his last 21 matches for club and country. Obviously, the 27-year-old isn't an out-and-out attacker, but in modern football, everyone in the final third needs to contribute. Fans around the country are rooting for him.  

    'Master Chef' needs to pull up his socks and get cracking in the final third, otherwise he'll be spending a lot of time on the bench in Morocco. 

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Relebohile Mofokeng

    21-year-old Pirates superstar Mofokeng already has some big goals on his CV, including a 96th-minute winner against Stellenbosch in 2024 to secure an MTN8 three-peat for the Sea Robbers and a winner against Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2024 Nedbank Cup final. He also recently bagged a 105th-minute clincher to secure the Carling Knockout title against Marumo Gallants, only adding to his growing reputation as a reliable match-winner.

    With so many wide options in Broos' squad, Mofokeng's smartness and knack for finding dangerous positions might see him shine as the number 10. He'll need to up his productivity, though, with only two assists and no goals in the league this season. 

    In an expected 4-3-2-1, Mofokeng could be the key operator for Bafana in tournaments to come. He's got the skill, personality and temperament to deliver on big stages.

  • Elias Mokwana, Al Hazem, November 2025Al Hazem

    Elias Mokwana

    The 26-year-old is already a bit of a nomad, having quickly ended his spell with Esperance in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia after less than a year in Tunisia.

    The Al Hazem winger is being trialled as a number 9 at his new club, but the early signs aren't great, with a goal and assist in nine Saudi Pro League matches. 

    He only got four goals in the 2023/24 PSL season with Sekhukhune in 25 appearances. Mokwana scored just three times in 25 Tunisian Ligue matches last term.

    He's not the answer through the middle, and he won't start many games as a winger for Bafana. 

    Does he have enough goal threat to cause problems off the bench?

  • Shandre Campbell, Club Brugge, August 2025Backpage

    Shandre Campbell

    It would be unfair to expect too much from the 20-year-old Club Brugge winger, but he's certainly an exciting talent to look out for in the coming months and years. 

    Another wide player who might find starts at AFCON hard to come by, Campbell will be relied on for super-sub impact. 

  • FBL-CAN-2024-RSA-CODAFP

    Evidence Makgopa

    The 25-year-old Pirates man will never be the most prolific player on the planet, but his channel-running and physical presence make him integral to how Bafana plays football. 

    Three goals and three assists in the league underline his all-around approach so far for the Sea Robbers, but he'll need teammates to chip in too. 

    Transferring club chemistry with Appollis, Mofokeng and Tshepang Moremi to the national team will be critical. 

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Tshepang Moremi

    Makgopa's Pirates teammate Tshepang Moremi is already making a name for himself as a big-game player.

    The 25-year-old from Sharpeville scored a match-winning brace in the MTN8 final against Sundowns, off the bench, and he recently scored the only goal of their 1-0 Carling Knockout semi-final win over Richards Bay. 

    Translating these performances onto the international stage is another matter.

  • FBL-AFRICA-2023-QUALIFYING-RSA-LBRAFP

    Lyle Foster

    A lot of South Africa's hopes at the 2025 AFCON will ride on the shoulders of their Premier League-proven striker, Lyle Foster.

    The Burnley man works tirelessly for his teammates and doesn't expect red-carpet treatment in the world's most demanding domestic competition. 

    His role will change at AFCON, though, as the team's leading light and focal point in attack. With eight goals from 20 caps, he's got the chops to do it at this level. Now's the time to prove it. 

