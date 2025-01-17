Percy Tau, Qatar SC, January 2025Qatar SC
Michael Madyira

Disappointment for Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau on debut as Qatar SC suffer heavy defeat to Al Nasr in UAE-Qatar Super Cup

P. TauSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR RabatMamelodi Sundowns FCFAR RabatCAF Champions LeagueQatar SCAl-Sadd vs Qatar SCAl-SaddStars LeagueAl-Nasr SCPremier Soccer League

The former Al Ahly star played the entire match on his maiden appearance for his new club but could not make an impact.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Qatar faced Al Nasr on Friday
  • Tau started on his debut
  • It was a losing start for Tau

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱