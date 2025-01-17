Disappointment for Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau on debut as Qatar SC suffer heavy defeat to Al Nasr in UAE-Qatar Super Cup

Qatar SCMichael MadyiraDisappointment for Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau on debut as Qatar SC suffer heavy defeat to Al Nasr in UAE-Qatar Super CupP. TauSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR RabatMamelodi Sundowns FCFAR RabatCAF Champions LeagueQatar SCAl-Sadd vs Qatar SCAl-SaddStars LeagueAl-Nasr SCPremier Soccer LeagueThe former Al Ahly star played the entire match on his maiden appearance for his new club but could not make an impact. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowQatar faced Al Nasr on FridayTau started on his debutIt was a losing start for TauFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱