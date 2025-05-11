Did the Soweto Derby win in Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates save Nasreddine Nabi’s job as Kaizer Chiefs coach?

Nasreddine Nabi might have etched his name in the history books of Kaizer Chiefs, but will that be enough to save his job?

The Tunisian has received a baptism of fire in the Premier Soccer League, where his side has severely underperformed so far.

In what is Nabi’s first season, the Glamour Boys have mostly flattered to deceive in the league, and are currently sitting outside the top eight with two games to go.

The former Young Africans coach, however, has managed to end the club’s nearly decade-long trophy drought by winning the coveted Nedbank Cup.

The Glamour Boys delivered a spirited performance in the final to beat their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

That result could well have bought Nabi more time at the club to continue his “process” as he looks to build a solid and competitive team for seasons to come.

But according to some reports, the Cup triumph might not be enough to save Nabi’s job, and here, GOAL shines the spotlight on the coach’s performance so far.