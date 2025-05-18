Did Jose Riveiro leave with his magic touch? Signs that Orlando Pirates could struggle without the ‘Spanish Guitar’ in the 2025-26 season

Orlando Pirates began life without their former head coach, Jose Riveiro, with a 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy in the league.

Riveiro dumped Pirates with a handful of matches remaining until the end of the season after it became clear that his side would not catch champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Spaniard is set to be announced as the new Al Ahly head coach in Egypt, where he will hope to go on and further improve his impressive CV.

Over the past three seasons, Riveiro has built a solid Pirates team, introducing some talented youngsters who have taken Bucs to another level.

But as Pirates played their first game without one of their most successful coaches in recent memory, there was a sense that they could regress in seasons to come.

This puts more pressure on the powers that be at the club to ensure that they make the right appointment as Riveiro’s replacement.

Here, GOAL looks at what Pirates need to do to avoid regressing next season without the astute tactician, something their fans must be beginning to fear.