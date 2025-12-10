+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bafana Bafana, GFXGoal
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Did Hugo Broos make a mistake? Best XI of South African players left out of Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana-AFCON squad

When the Belgian announced his 23-man squad headed to Morocco for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], there were some surprises. The 73-year-old tactician left tongues wagging with some of his choices, leaving out some big names and experienced campaigners. Broos also included a couple of youngsters, some of whom will be in the senior national team setup for the very first time.

The likes of Shandre Campbell of Club Brugge, as well as his U20 national team teammate Tylon Smith of Queens Park Rangers, received their maiden call-ups to the final Bafana squad.

Meanwhile, there were a number of players who were part of the bronze medal-winning squad in the previous edition who didn’t cut this time around.

Before the announcement of the final squad, there were loud calls for the inclusion of players like Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad Casablanca and Gift Links from Aarhus in Denmark.

Broos, though, as always, didn’t succumb to the pressure and made the decision that he was more comfortable with ahead of the tournament set to start in late December.

Here, GOAL puts together the best XI of players left out of Bafana Bafana’s AFCON squad, preparing to depart for North Africa.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Goalkeeper - Brandon Petersen

    The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper can consider himself unlucky for missing out on selection, given he is one of the most in-form custodians in the Premier Soccer League at the moment.

    Petersen might have struggled in Chiefs colours in the past, but he looks a rejuvenated player this season after he was entrusted with the number one jersey from the start of the campaign.

    He currently has the safest pair of hands in Mzansi based on statistics, as he has kept nine clean sheets in 13 matches, the most by any goalkeeper in the PSL.

  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Right-back - Thabiso Monyane

    The Amakhosi defender is another player who has picked up form this season, putting in some impressive performances whenever he has been available.

    He was called up as a replacement for Nyiko Mobbie in the September camp and delivered a solid performance against Nigeria from the bench.

    Injuries, however, once again reared their ugly head and he missed some crucial action, which might have forced Broos to look elsewhere.

  • Fawaaz Basadien, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    Left-back - Fawaaz Basadien

    The former Stellenbosch FC defender could well be ruing his decision to ditch the Cape Winelands outfit for a big move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

    This transfer seems to have cost the talented defender his spot in the national team, with Broos leaving him out since he has not been getting game time.

    The Belgian mentor is known to be unforgiving when it comes to players lacking minutes, and Basadien, once a key member of the Broos’ team, is the latest to pay the price.

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Defender - Grant Kekana

    A player who was a key figure for Broos at the previous AFCON - Kekana - is now finding it increasingly difficult to earn his spot back in the team.

    Initially left out due to injury, Kekana has seen the likes of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Khulumani Ndamane go above him in the pecking order.

    The Sundowns star eventually recovered from his injuries; however, it was too little too late and he couldn’t make the final cut for the AFCON.

  • Mothobi Mvala, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2024Backpagepix

    Defender - Mothobi Mvala

    Mvala and his Sundowns teammate Kekana were the preferred centre-back partnership in the previous edition of the AFCON, and they were rock solid.

    They will not be on the plane to this year’s tournament, though, after they were both left out of the squad by Broos based on current form and injury issues.

    Mvala has hardly kicked a ball for Sundowns and was out of the picture for months, making Broos’ decision completely understandable and valid.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Central Midfielder - Jayden Adams

    Another player seemingly paying a heavy price for making an ill-advised move, Adams finds himself out in the cold as far as the national team is concerned.

    Adams, part of the team that played in Ivory Coast in the previous edition, will not be in Morocco this year after struggling to regain his spot.

    He has found it tough to break into the Sundowns team ahead of the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Marcelo Allende at co, and has subsequently lost his Bafana place.

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Attacking Midfielder - Themba Zwane

    The omission of the mercurial Zwane came as a big shock to many, given the high regard in which Broos holds the midfielder, often speaking in glittering terms about his ability.

    Zwane had just returned from a lengthy injury when Broos named his team, and perhaps the Belgian was not prepared to take a big risk by including the veteran.

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad CasablancaBackpagepix

    Right Winger - Thembinkosi Lorch

    The biggest noise around Broos’ selection has been about the former Sundowns and Orlando Pirates attacker, who continues to be ignored by the ex-Cameroon mentor despite his brilliant form for Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

    Lorch was arguably Wydad’s best player at the FIFA Club World Cup a few months ago in the United States of America, and his form has continued in the early stages of the Botola Pro League.

  • Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Left Winger - Patrick Maswanganyi

    The Pirates star has been missing in action for the Buccaneers of late, due to the brilliance of new signings who have hit the ground running at the club.

    Maswanganyi has also not been helped by small injuries that have forced him to withdraw from some national team camps, handing opportunities to other players.

    One such player, who has not only proven a worthy replacement for the man nicknamed ‘Tito’ at Pirates but also in the national team, is Sipho Mbule.

  • Percy Tau, Bafana Bafana

    Striker - Percy Tau

    The former Bafana vice-captain has had a tumultuous last few months, struggling to find a stable home and eventually losing his position in the national team.

    Tau, in fact, has been in a slump since the previous AFCON, where he was heavily criticised for his performances, and has gradually been eased out.

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Striker - Iqraam Rayners

    Another big call by Broos that raised a lot of eyebrows was the exclusion of Sundowns striker Rayner, opting to place him on standby alongside Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabo Moloisane.

    Rayners, who has been in red-hot form for Sundowns, has netted nine goals across all competitions this season, including six in the PSL.

