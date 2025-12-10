Did Hugo Broos make a mistake? Best XI of South African players left out of Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana-AFCON squad

The likes of Shandre Campbell of Club Brugge, as well as his U20 national team teammate Tylon Smith of Queens Park Rangers, received their maiden call-ups to the final Bafana squad.

Meanwhile, there were a number of players who were part of the bronze medal-winning squad in the previous edition who didn’t cut this time around.

Before the announcement of the final squad, there were loud calls for the inclusion of players like Thembinkosi Lorch of Wydad Casablanca and Gift Links from Aarhus in Denmark.

Broos, though, as always, didn’t succumb to the pressure and made the decision that he was more comfortable with ahead of the tournament set to start in late December.

Here, GOAL puts together the best XI of players left out of Bafana Bafana’s AFCON squad, preparing to depart for North Africa.