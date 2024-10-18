Defending champions Stellenbosch FC sneak into Carling Knockout quarter-finals after edging out Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC

BackpagepixDumisani KoyanaDefending champions Stellenbosch FC sneak into Carling Knockout quarter-finals after edging out Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FCKnockout CupAmaZulu FC vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FC vs Chippa UnitedR. OforiS. BarkerV. VilakaziA. ZwaneStellenbosch FCChippa UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FCOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCOrlando PiratesStellies got off to a great start in their title defence as they grinded a victory over Usuthu.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarker off to a good start in title defenceCo-coaches fail at first attempt Stellies manage an extra-time winFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below