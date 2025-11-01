Danny Welbeck backed for sensational England recall by Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler in message to Thomas Tuchel

Former England and Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has thrown his weight behind Welbeck’s case, insisting that Tuchel should seriously consider the Brighton striker for England’s next squad.

"He’s second to Harry Kane," Ferdinand said. "If you’re talking form right now and the squad was being picked tomorrow, Danny Welbeck has to go, no?"

Ferdinand added that Welbeck’s injury struggles earlier in his career robbed him of the chance to fulfil his immense potential, but that doesn’t change his value now.

"Experience can do different types of things on the pitch for you," he added. "He can run in behind if need be, we saw that at Old Trafford, he can come short and link play as well as anybody outside of Harry Kane. He’s an all-round footballer, if it wasn’t for the injuries he had earlier in his career. I would take him. If he finishes the season in the form he’s in right now, there’s no way you can’t take him because he’s only going there for a month, it ain’t like we’re saying to him he has to play a full season, you’ve got to be ready and that role he can do that, coming in and out, be a support act for someone like Harry Kane."