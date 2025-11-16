'All together today and forever!' - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Portugal team-mates after being sent home from international duty due to suspension

Ronaldo was sent home from the Portugal national team over the weekend ahead of their game against Armenia. The 40-year-old was shown his marching orders in the Selecao's 2-0 loss to Ireland last week as a Troy Parrott brace confirmed a huge win for the Boys In Green on Thursday.

The Portugal captain endured a frustrating evening at the Aviva Stadium last week having been sent off on the hour mark for an elbow on defender Dara O'Shea, marking the Al-Nassr striker's first ever dismissal on the international stage. Ronaldo is suspended for today's game against Armenia, and with straight red cards on the international stage resulting in a two-game ban, he would miss Portugal's World Cup 2026 opener should they avoid the play-offs.

Ronaldo was sent off despite insisting before the Ireland defeat that he'd be a 'good boy' upon his return to the country, stating: "I really like the fans here. The support they give to their national team is lovely.

"For me, it's a pleasure to play here again, I hope they don't boo me too much tomorrow - I swear that I'm going to try to be a good boy."