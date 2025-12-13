Controversial ex-PSL coach warns 'we should be careful when criticising clubs like Orlando Pirates' after Hugo Broos' tirade against Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Are Broos' comments a big deal in SA?
Former Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael has explained why Hugo Broos' comments against Mbekezeli Mbokazi are a big deal in South Africa.
Eymael added that if the comments were made by him, he would have been branded a racist. The Belgian previously found himself in a similar situation when he was in charge of Tanzania's heavyweights, Young Africans SC, and he was sacked.
Broos' outburst
“Mbokazi, he just arrived or will arrive in 15 minutes,” Broos told the media.
“I didn’t want to talk about it, but you asked the question, and you have the right to know that I’m not pleased about it.
"He let us know that he missed his flight yesterday in Durban; it was the coach of Pirates who informed me. And he was very angry that he missed his flight because, and that’s his word, ‘it’s an unprofessional attitude’.
“And I think I spoke already to you about the unprofessional attitude of South African players. Again, an example of it," added the former Cameroon coach.
"Then Pirates sent me a message with nonsense – really nonsense, why he missed his flight, and I will not tell you what they said – and that is the worst thing, that a club protects the player for his unprofessional attitude."
'Be careful on Pirates'
Eymael, who recently parted ways with the Chilli Boys, who are struggling in the Premier Soccer League, warned against reckless attacks on a club like Pirates.
"Regarding what Broos said about Mbokazi being Black and then 'becoming white', if it was me, you would have said I'm racist," Eymael told KickOff.
"If he had said something like that in Europe or Belgium, it wouldn’t be a big deal, but here in South Africa, it's very sensitive.
"Also, I believe we should be careful when criticising clubs like Orlando Pirates, especially when discussing where a player might go. It’s a delicate matter. I've been asked about AFCON and players like Mohamed Salah by Belgian and Tunisian TV, and it's not easy to give opinions on such topics," he added.
Mbokazi's transfer defended
Broos was particularly not happy with Mbokazi's move to Major League Soccer, but Eymael defended such transfers, citing Percy Tau's previous moves.
"If a player chooses to move to a league like MLS, it might be for financial reasons rather than sporting growth," the Belgian explained.
"For example, Percy Tau once joined a second-division team in Belgium after having a strong season, then moved to Club Brugge and later scored big at Anderlecht. Later, Al Ahly paid him six times his Belgian salary. So, if Mbokazi is heading to America, it is probably for financial benefits.
"I know Broos has made several controversial statements, and I am genuinely sorry about that. But that’s just how it is—he said what he said. Still, hearing about this makes me a bit shocked since I've been in similar situations, even though I had said nothing like what they were accusing me of," the former AFC Leopards head coach stated.
"You might criticise or warn a player quietly in your office, but not during a press conference—that’s my belief. However, I cannot speak for him, and I don’t know if he fully realises what he said. I haven’t heard him clarify.
"Maybe he should apologise, but I honestly don't know if he recognises the impact of his words, as I'm not inside his mind. It’s a complex situation, and I prefer not to judge."
Has the Broos-Mbokazi matter been solved?
Broos' assistant head coach Helman Mkhalele hinted that the issue could have been solved as Bafana now focus on their AFCON preparations.
“I won’t go to the actual, what you call, each and every point,” the tactician said.
“But I’d say that issue has been resolved because it is important for us to make sure that we resolve issues like that in order to make sure again that we continue with our preparations.
“So the issue of Mbokazi has been settled," the 56-year-old added.