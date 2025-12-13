Controversial ex-PSL coach warns 'we should be careful when criticising clubs like Orlando Pirates' after Hugo Broos' tirade against Mbekezeli Mbokazi

“Mbokazi, he just arrived or will arrive in 15 minutes,” Broos told the media.

“I didn’t want to talk about it, but you asked the question, and you have the right to know that I’m not pleased about it.

"He let us know that he missed his flight yesterday in Durban; it was the coach of Pirates who informed me. And he was very angry that he missed his flight because, and that’s his word, ‘it’s an unprofessional attitude’.

“And I think I spoke already to you about the unprofessional attitude of South African players. Again, an example of it," added the former Cameroon coach.

"Then Pirates sent me a message with nonsense – really nonsense, why he missed his flight, and I will not tell you what they said – and that is the worst thing, that a club protects the player for his unprofessional attitude."