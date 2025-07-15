Confirmed: Sekhukhune United receive approach for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates-linked Vuyo Letlapa - 'Offers came forth'
The youngster has been consistent for Babina Noko explaining the interest from both the Soweto giants and abroad but the PSL outfit have shared their stance on the player's future.
- Letlapa has been doing well in Mzansi
- He has been linked to Chiefs, Bucs & other top teams
- Some European teams are chasing him as well