Thembi Kgatlana, South AfricaBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Coach Makes Shock Decision! Safa explains why star striker Thembi Kgatlana is excluded from Banyana Banyana-Wafcon squad as SA look to retain continental title in Morocco

South AfricaT. KgatlanaD. EllisMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer League

This means the African champions will be without one of their key attacking assets during the continental finals in Morocco.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mexico-based player out
  • Kgatlana has been dependable Banyana striker
  • SA set for title defence campaign
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱