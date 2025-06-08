Coach Makes Shock Decision! Safa explains why star striker Thembi Kgatlana is excluded from Banyana Banyana-Wafcon squad as SA look to retain continental title in Morocco
This means the African champions will be without one of their key attacking assets during the continental finals in Morocco.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Mexico-based player out
- Kgatlana has been dependable Banyana striker
- SA set for title defence campaign
🟢📱