Coach Krunoslav Jurcic insists Pyramids 'won the match today 2-0' against Orlando Pirates and rues poor officiating in Caf Champions League - 'I like Africa, but not in this way'
The refereeing technology denied the Egyptian moneybags two goals in a match they drew with the Buccaneers.
- Pirates drew 0-0 with Pyramids
- The Egyptians had two goals ruled out by VAR
- Coach Jurcic feels they were cheated
