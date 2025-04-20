Relebohile Mofokeng & Mohanad Lasheen, Orlando Pirates, April 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Coach Krunoslav Jurcic insists Pyramids 'won the match today 2-0' against Orlando Pirates and rues poor officiating in Caf Champions League - 'I like Africa, but not in this way'

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Pyramids FCOrlando PiratesPyramids FCOrlando Pirates vs Magesi FCMagesi FCPremier Soccer LeagueJ. Riveiro

The refereeing technology denied the Egyptian moneybags two goals in a match they drew with the Buccaneers.

  • Pirates drew 0-0 with Pyramids
  • The Egyptians had two goals ruled out by VAR
  • Coach Jurcic feels they were cheated
