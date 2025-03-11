Club record R62 million-signing scores beautiful goal as Mamelodi Sundowns extend lead over Orlando Pirates with win over Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC

The Brazilians extend their lead with eight games left and head to FNB Stadium in high spirits to face the Buccaneers in a potential league decider.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns overcome Usuthu in Pretoria

Shalulile scores his 100th goal for Sundowns

Masandawana have an 18-point gap Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱