Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns
Dumisani Koyana

Club record R62 million-signing scores beautiful goal as Mamelodi Sundowns extend lead over Orlando Pirates with win over Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCP. ShalulileMamelodi Sundowns FC vs AmaZulu FCAmaZulu FCOrlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesV. MothwaA. ZwaneM. CardosoR. WilliamsA. Sales

The Brazilians extend their lead with eight games left and head to FNB Stadium in high spirits to face the Buccaneers in a potential league decider.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns overcome Usuthu in Pretoria
  • Shalulile scores his 100th goal for Sundowns
  • Masandawana have an 18-point gap
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match