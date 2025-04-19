Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about the Chilli Boys' clash against Amakhosi in the league.

Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs go head-to-head in a crucial clash with both teams aiming to strengthen their hold on a top-eight finish.

Amakhosi are riding high after knocking out Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup to book a place in the final and edge closer to ending their decade-long trophy drought.

Just one point separates the two sides on the log, with Chiefs sitting eighth on 30 points and Chippa closely behind in ninth with 29.

Article continues below

Thabo September will be eager to see his side bounce back and get revenge after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Here, GOAL provides you with the necessary information on how to watch the Chippa versus Chiefs match, such as TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and much more.