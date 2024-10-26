Chippa United captain Stanley Nwabali's teammate celebrates 'justice' delivered as Caf hands Super Eagles three points from boycotted 2025 Afcon qualifer against Libya
The African football giants have increased their lead in Group D of the Afcon qualifiers while the North Africans remain at the bottom of the pool.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Nigeria boycotted their away fixture against Libya
- They accused their hosts of mistreating them
- Caf have now punished Libya