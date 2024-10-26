Stanley Nwabali NigeriaGetty
Michael Madyira

Chippa United captain Stanley Nwabali's teammate celebrates 'justice' delivered as Caf hands Super Eagles three points from boycotted 2025 Afcon qualifer against Libya

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationNigeriaLibya vs NigeriaLibyaPremier Soccer LeagueW. Troost-EkongChippa United vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsChippa UnitedLamontville Golden ArrowsS. Nwabili

The African football giants have increased their lead in Group D of the Afcon qualifiers while the North Africans remain at the bottom of the pool.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nigeria boycotted their away fixture against Libya
  • They accused their hosts of mistreating them
  • Caf have now punished Libya
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below